O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.99 per share for the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY23 guidance at $35.75-36.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $35.75-$36.25 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $41 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $907.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $912.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $848.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $824.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.