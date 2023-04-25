Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.75

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 801628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Origin Materials Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.73 and a current ratio of 16.73. The firm has a market cap of $538.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Origin Materials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $126,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,098,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,899,400.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 49,563 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $297,873.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $721,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $126,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,098,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,899,400.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,200 shares of company stock worth $435,015. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 106.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 510,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 120,061 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Materials

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Featured Stories

