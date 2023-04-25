Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.75

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 801628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.
Origin Materials Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.73 and a current ratio of 16.73. The firm has a market cap of $538.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.25.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Origin Materials
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 106.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 510,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 120,061 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Origin Materials
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
