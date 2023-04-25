OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.02

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.02 and last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.
OSRAM Licht Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08.
OSRAM Licht Company Profile
OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacture and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment offers light-emitting diodes in low, mid, high, and ultra high power classes for general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors.
