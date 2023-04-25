Owens Corning (OC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Owens Corning to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OC opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.07. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

