Oxen Market Capitalization Hits $7.46 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and $491,647.59 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,403.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00320854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00563176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00069702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.11 or 0.00422858 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001110 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,835,121 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

