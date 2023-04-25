Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 92,007 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $29,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.66. The company has a market capitalization of $113.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 335.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.