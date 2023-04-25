Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 171,663 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of Quest Diagnostics worth $83,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,778,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,358,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,494,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.56.

DGX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.40. 732,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

