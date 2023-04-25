Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 178,424 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,424 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of Owens Corning worth $44,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OC stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.89. 354,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,041. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.