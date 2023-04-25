Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 3,696,394 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 116.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,862,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696,394 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 2.89% of Uniti Group worth $37,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $9,446,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,471,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at about $18,073,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after buying an additional 1,016,467 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Uniti Group

In related news, CEO Kenny Gunderman acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

UNIT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. 1,136,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,412. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.