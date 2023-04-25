Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 653,318 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,159,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,318 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $201,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.65. 2,848,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,059,696. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $88.41. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

