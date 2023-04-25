Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $110.75 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208,077 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $110,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,485. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.