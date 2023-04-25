Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $149.15 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,455 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of Devon Energy worth $149,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:DVN traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,870,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,712,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.41. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

