Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,020 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Moderna worth $220,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.31. 1,208,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.58. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,337 shares of company stock worth $78,775,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.