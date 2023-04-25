Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,161,913 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,019,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161,913 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of Dell Technologies worth $161,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DELL traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 833,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,062. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.99%.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

