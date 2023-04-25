Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,146 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.64% of Ovintiv worth $79,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 62.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 51.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,762,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,014,000 after buying an additional 597,239 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

