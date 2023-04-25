Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,505,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029,781 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cisco Systems worth $214,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.96. 8,187,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,146,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

