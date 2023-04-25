Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $144.91, but opened at $134.64. Packaging Co. of America shares last traded at $135.57, with a volume of 180,501 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

