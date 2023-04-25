Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

