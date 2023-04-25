Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $195.85 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.19 and a 200 day moving average of $180.20. The company has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

