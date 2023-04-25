Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,143 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

