Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92. The company has a market cap of $108.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

