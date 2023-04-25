Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 6,372 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 1,850 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $293.20 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $293.43. The company has a market cap of $214.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.81.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

