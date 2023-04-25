Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 61 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 364,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of OEF opened at $188.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average is $177.46. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $197.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

