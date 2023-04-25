Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 992 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK opened at $302.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.16 and its 200 day moving average is $251.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.33.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

