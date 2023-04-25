Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 101,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,380,000 after purchasing an additional 74,917 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.79.

Shares of NOW opened at $473.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $448.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.05. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

