Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 4,120 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Advance Auto Parts worth $18,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $126.83 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.05 and a 1 year high of $227.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

