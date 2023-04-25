Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 5,338 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Lam Research by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $514.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $499.21 and its 200 day moving average is $460.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

