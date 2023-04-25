Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) and Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) and Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and Partner Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hellenic Telecommunications Organization 0 1 0 0 2.00 Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hellenic Telecommunications Organization $3.99 billion 1.64 $659.70 million N/A N/A Partner Communications $1.08 billion 0.79 $37.00 million $0.36 12.83

This table compares Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and Partner Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and Partner Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hellenic Telecommunications Organization N/A N/A N/A Partner Communications 6.25% 11.18% 4.05%

Volatility and Risk

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partner Communications has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Partner Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Partner Communications beats Hellenic Telecommunications Organization on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services. The Fixed-line segment is composed of internet services, business solutions, international long-distance services, television services over the internet, and connections and data transfer. The company was founded on September 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

