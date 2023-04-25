Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 230,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,434,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Further Reading

