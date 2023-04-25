Paul Dunstan Gray Acquires 1,000 Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Dunstan Gray bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$10,050.00.
Victoria Gold Price Performance
VIT traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.30. The company had a trading volume of 136,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. Victoria Gold Corp has a one year low of C$5.55 and a one year high of C$9.90.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
