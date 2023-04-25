PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) & Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Critical Survey

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -127.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vornado Realty Trust pays out -70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 Vornado Realty Trust 4 6 1 0 1.73

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Vornado Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $15.21, suggesting a potential upside of 30.37%. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $18.56, suggesting a potential upside of 24.45%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Volatility & Risk

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -27.57% -5.49% -0.63% Vornado Realty Trust -19.25% 3.01% 0.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Vornado Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $103.11 million 10.06 -$73.29 million ($1.26) -9.26 Vornado Realty Trust $1.80 billion 1.59 -$346.50 million ($2.13) -7.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vornado Realty Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Vornado Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets. The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment includes investments in distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, real estate held for investment, credit risk transfer agreements, non-agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment focuses on investments in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread, agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and the related interest rate hedging activities. The Corporate segment includes management fee and corporate expense amounts and certain interest income. The company was founded by Stanford L. Kurland on

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

