PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. City State Bank lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $185.50 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

