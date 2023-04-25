Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,585 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $254.35 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

