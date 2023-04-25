Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in Medtronic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 8,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $109.67.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.