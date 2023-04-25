Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 27,878 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,000. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $232.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

