Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTRRY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Petro Rio in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Petro Rio in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

OTCMKTS PTRRY opened at C$7.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.77. Petro Rio has a twelve month low of C$5.85 and a twelve month high of C$10.61.

Petro Rio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

