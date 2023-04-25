Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1,940.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,590 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.9% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.71. 8,094,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,225,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $224.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

