Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 170.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824,407 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $132,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,484,250,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.66.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

