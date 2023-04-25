Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 695,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,340 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $72,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.60. The stock had a trading volume of 224,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,151. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

