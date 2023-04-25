Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $35,614.75 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $35,614.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,959.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Phreesia Trading Down 1.3 %

PHR stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. 519,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,766. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.