Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192,870 shares during the period. Physicians Realty Trust comprises 1.2% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

