Piper Sandler Lowers First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target to $26.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FFIN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $28.67 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $47.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.73.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.95 per share, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.95 per share, with a total value of $113,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $872,972. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $43,669,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 296,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,320,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,111,000 after purchasing an additional 205,965 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

