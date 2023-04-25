Polaris (NYSE:PII) Shares Gap Up to $109.41

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.41, but opened at $112.30. Polaris shares last traded at $107.41, with a volume of 157,148 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

Polaris Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day moving average of $107.69.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Polaris by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

