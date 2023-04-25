Powerledger (POWR) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $83.94 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Powerledger has a market cap of $83.94 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

