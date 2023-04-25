Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.19 on Friday. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Profire Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,078,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Profire Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 164,851 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Profire Energy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,340,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 262,295 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 742,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 130,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

