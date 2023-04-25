Prom Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.24 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.00 or 0.00017625 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $91.22 million and $3.24 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00028194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018798 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,355.56 or 0.99985618 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.84341737 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,644,375.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.