ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 2.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $31.76. 35,904,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 133,627,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 4.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
