ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 2.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $31.76. 35,904,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 133,627,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,956 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 584,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after buying an additional 506,789 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 7,411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 321,671 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,100.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 310,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 284,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $11,558,000.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.