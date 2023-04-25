Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4,034.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 193,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 188,575 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 235,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.2 %

PEG stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $64.33. 418,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,368. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 110.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

