PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $27.50

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.50, but opened at $26.61. PureTech Health shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 216 shares.

PureTech Health Trading Down 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PureTech Health during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PureTech Health in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in PureTech Health by 1,857.1% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.