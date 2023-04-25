Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PayPal in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PayPal Trading Up 0.1 %

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.17.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77. PayPal has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

